News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Daron Payne earned his new contract. Now, he's ready to take the next step in his career

Mar 14, 2023 at 01:20 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Screen Shot 2023-03-14 at 1.15.58 PM

The feeling has not quite sunk in for Daron Payne. That is understandable; being the highest paid defensive lineman not named Aaron Donald does come with an adjustment period.

Payne was set to be one of the best free agents available this offseason after a breakout 2022 campaign that included 11.5 sacks. The Washington Commanders, however, were determined to not let him get courted by other suitors. They placed the franchise tag on him Feb. 28, and two weeks later, they gave him a lucrative deal that reflected how important he had been to the Commanders' defensive front.

The move was the fulfillment of an agreement between Payne and the team. If he put together a strong season, the team would reward him for it. Now that the deal is done and Payne will be around for the foreseeable future, he is looking ahead to the next phase of his career.

"I like the way that I'm training," Payne said at his press conference. "I like the way that I'm progressing as a player. I feel like I've progressed almost every year."

Payne's progress has been steady from the time Washington took him with the 13th pick in the 2018 draft, and that has matched his production. He has at least 50 tackles in each season, and he has found a way to be disruptive as an interior pass-rusher with 26 sacks, 14 pass breakups (that is more than any of the Commanders' starting defensive linemen) and 55 quarterback hits.

Per league rules, Payne was eligible for an extension after his third season, and after producing another solid season in 2021 with what were career highs in tackles (61) and quarterback hits (15) with 4.5 sacks, he thought an extension would come then.

That moment did not come, which caused some frustration in Payne. But he did not sulk, nor did he decide to hold out at any point during his fifth season. Instead, he chose to do what he has done throughout his career: ball out, and let the rest take care of itself.

"Last year, I was really just focused on playing good ball," Payne told Julie Donaldson on the most recent episode of "Command Center." "I might as well just have fun making plays, and it all played out."

Related Links

PHOTOS | Daron Payne staying in the DMV

Star defensive tackle Daron Payne is staying in Washington after signing an extension with the Commanders. Take a look behind the scenes at Payne agreeing to the deal. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

03232023 Payne Extension EF011
1 / 14
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03232023 Payne Extension EF012
2 / 14
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03232023 Payne Extension EF026
3 / 14
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03232023 Payne Extension EF025
4 / 14
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03232023 Payne Extension EF019
5 / 14
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03232023 Payne Extension EF023
6 / 14
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03232023 Payne Extension EF024
7 / 14
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03232023 Payne Extension EF022
8 / 14
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03232023 Payne Extension EF017
9 / 14
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03232023 Payne Extension EF014
10 / 14
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03232023 Payne Extension EF010
11 / 14
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03232023 Payne Extension EF013
12 / 14
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03132023 Payne Extension EF0002
13 / 14
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
03132023 Payne Extension EF0008
14 / 14
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

And Payne provided a message to the team that he promised to deliver on.

"I told them that I would show them why I deserve to be here," Payne said. "That's what I did."

Based on his numbers, Payne had a lot of fun in 2022. His sack total tied Dave Butz for the most by a defensive tackle in franchise history and was the third-most by all defensive tackles last season. The numbers themselves are not a surprise; after all, Payne has been a talented player for years. That said, it does catch people's attention when someone's pass-rush numbers rise that rapidly.

It started in the final stretch of OTAs last season. Payne felt...good. He was moving well during drills, and he just felt that things were headed in the right direction. The biggest difference was that Payne was learning how to finish plays. He was learning how to bring quarterbacks to the ground more consistently, rather than letting them slip through his grasp.

Payne got to the quarterback on 9.5% of his rushes -- the same rate as 2021. Because he was finishing plays, along with some tips from Ryan Kerrigan and Jeff Zgonina, his sack total nearly tripled.

"I was just having a bunch of fun," Payne said. "It may have been the best time I had playing football. I was really out there trying to one-up myself every game and have as much fun as I could."

Coach Ron Rivera and the Commanders saw that progress, and while Payne was the first player to receive the franchise tag this offseason, the team made it clear to him, both privately and publicly, that they wanted to get a deal done.

"He's a guy that's been very integral to the development of this football team and this defense as well as the other guys that he plays alongside," Rivera said at the Combine of placing the franchise tag on Payne. "And we just wanted to make sure everybody understood that we are serious."

PHOTOS | Daron Payne's best plays from the 2022 season

Daron Payne has signed a multiyear contract extension with the Washington Commanders to keep its defensive line intact. Check out the best photos from his 2022 season. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 8.21.52 PM
1 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 8.22.36 PM
2 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 8.20.18 PM
3 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 8.21.28 PM
4 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 8.23.34 PM
5 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 8.22.52 PM
6 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 8.15.35 PM
7 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 8.19.06 PM
8 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 8.16.31 PM
9 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 8.17.34 PM
10 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 8.19.43 PM
11 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 8.18.33 PM
12 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 8.15.09 PM
13 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 8.11.55 PM
14 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 8.13.10 PM
15 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 8.13.52 PM
16 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 8.08.11 PM
17 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 8.12.42 PM
18 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 8.07.52 PM
19 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 8.10.06 PM
20 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 8.14.16 PM
21 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 8.08.38 PM
22 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 8.04.19 PM
23 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 8.07.11 PM
24 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 8.11.07 PM
25 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 8.03.37 PM
26 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 8.05.43 PM
27 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 8.02.42 PM
28 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 8.01.10 PM
29 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 8.02.08 PM
30 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 8.06.30 PM
31 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 8.03.20 PM
32 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 8.04.40 PM
33 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 8.00.34 PM
34 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 7.57.49 PM
35 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 7.55.57 PM
36 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 7.56.53 PM
37 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 7.59.16 PM
38 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 7.59.59 PM
39 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 7.56.16 PM
40 / 41
Screen Shot 2023-03-12 at 7.58.23 PM
41 / 41
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

With a new deal comes new expectations, and Payne seems eager to meet them in 2023 and beyond. He doesn't have a full set of goals yet, but he is determined to get back to training this offseason. And to those who believe that putting up similar numbers to 2022 is not sustainable, Payne says he is confident in where he is headed at this point in his career.

No matter how he performs in Year 6, Payne believes there is another level he can reach.

"I definitely don't feel like I've hit my stride yet," he said. "I feel like I've got room to grow, room to improve."

Related Content

news

Here are the dates to watch on the 2023 Pro Day schedule

Over the next two months, the Washington Commanders' scouts will travel across the country to see prospects conduct workouts at their college campuses. Here are all the confirmed pro day dates.

news

Commanders 2023 Mock Draft Madness 4.0

Check out a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft (as of March 7).

news

Commanders claim CB Cam Dantzler Sr. off waivers

Dantzler has started in 26 of 35 career games and has three interceptions with 17 pass breakups.

news

Report: Commanders agree to terms with former Giants OL Nick Gates

Gates has started in 28 games over the course of his career and has played at every position except left tackle.

news

Report: Commanders agree to terms with former Seahawks LB Cody Barton

Barton is coming off a career season in which he had 136 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions.

news

Report: Commanders agree to terms with OL Andrew Wylie

Wylie has spent the last five seasons with the Chiefs and has 59 starts in his career.

news

2023 Commanders free agency journal

Stay up to the minute with all the latest reports, and be sure to check back with Commanders.com and the Commanders app for continuing 2023 free agency coverage.

news

Social media reacts to Daron Payne signing his contract extension

The Washington Commanders have signed Daron Payne to a longterm extension, keeping one of the best defensive tackle on the team for years to come. Here is how social media reacted to the new.

news

Commanders sign Daron Payne to contract extension

Payne, who tied a franchise record for a defensive tackle with 11.5 sacks, returns to Washington and keeps the team's defensive interior intact for years to come.

news

Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Pro Football Focus has the Commanders taking in the first round

Commanders.com will highlight one mock draft from a draft expert each week and delve into how that player would fit with Washington. Next up is Ohio State's Paris Johnson Jr.

news

Wake Up Washington | Free agency approaches

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, March 13, 2023.

Advertising