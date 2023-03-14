Daron Payne earned his new contract. Now, he's ready to take the next step in his career

Payne's progress has been steady from the time Washington took him with the 13th pick in the 2018 draft, and that has matched his production. He has at least 50 tackles in each season, and he has found a way to be disruptive as an interior pass-rusher with 26 sacks, 14 pass breakups (that is more than any of the Commanders' starting defensive linemen) and 55 quarterback hits.

Per league rules, Payne was eligible for an extension after his third season, and after producing another solid season in 2021 with what were career highs in tackles (61) and quarterback hits (15) with 4.5 sacks, he thought an extension would come then.

That moment did not come, which caused some frustration in Payne. But he did not sulk, nor did he decide to hold out at any point during his fifth season. Instead, he chose to do what he has done throughout his career: ball out, and let the rest take care of itself.