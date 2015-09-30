Darrel Young Seeking More Aggressive Approach

During that campaign, of course, the Redskins would win a division title through an offense that lead the league in rushing yardage at 2,709.

"Honestly, I watched every run from 2012, fullback, running back, even some of Alfred [Morris]," he said. "I sent a couple clips to Alfred, too. I said 'Hey, we need to get back to this.' Even just in the sense of being aggressive in the running game. You see us now, we'll stutter and then go hit a guy as opposed to going forward, go straight guys."

Yes, the offense is different under Redskins head coach Jay Gruden, who is in his second season at the helm, but the team showed a similar mindset during the first two games of the season when both Morris and rookie running back Matt Jones recorded 100-yard games.

For Young, he's hoping to get back to a more assertive style of play, regardless of the number of snaps he gets.

"I watched some film from when I first started to now and …not to say that I don't love the game as much, but it's just a different approach in terms of how we're going to hit guys, so I go to get back to being a physical guy," Young said. "And I said the same thing to Alfred, we're in this together, we got to do this thing right. We need to go back to what made us successful. I sent him a couple clips of runs we had versus Cincinnati [in 2012], it was a good run."

Before looking at what the Redskins put on tape during a 2012 season that ended with an NFC East title, Young watched what the team did against the Giants.