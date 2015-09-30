Darrel Young Seeking More Aggressive Approach

After a difficult outing against the Giants, Darrel Young took his time away from Redskins Park to watch both the bad and the good from himself and the team over the last four seasons.
With the long weekend came a lot of reflection for Washington Redskins fullback Darrel Young.
Angry about the outcome of the Redskins' Week 3 loss last Thursday to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, both from a team and individual standpoint, Young went back and watched film of the 2012 season.
During that campaign, of course, the Redskins would win a division title through an offense that lead the league in rushing yardage at 2,709.
"Honestly, I watched every run from 2012, fullback, running back, even some of Alfred [Morris]," he said. "I sent a couple clips to Alfred, too. I said 'Hey, we need to get back to this.' Even just in the sense of being aggressive in the running game. You see us now, we'll stutter and then go hit a guy as opposed to going forward, go straight guys."
Yes, the offense is different under Redskins head coach Jay Gruden, who is in his second season at the helm, but the team showed a similar mindset during the first two games of the season when both Morris and rookie running back Matt Jones recorded 100-yard games.
For Young, he's hoping to get back to a more assertive style of play, regardless of the number of snaps he gets.
"I watched some film from when I first started to now and …not to say that I don't love the game as much, but it's just a different approach in terms of how we're going to hit guys, so I go to get back to being a physical guy," Young said. "And I said the same thing to Alfred, we're in this together, we got to do this thing right. We need to go back to what made us successful. I sent him a couple clips of runs we had versus Cincinnati [in 2012], it was a good run."
Before looking at what the Redskins put on tape during a 2012 season that ended with an NFC East title, Young watched what the team did against the Giants.
It was far from what the Redskins set out to achieve in front of a nationally televised audience.
A countdown of the Top 10 images of Redskins fullback Darrel Young during the 2014 season
"We came out flat," he said. "We didn't do the little things that we were doing the previous two weeks. …We've just got to be better, I looked at myself and I started watching some film because right now those games are history. There's two other teams in the division, you got to try and do something for ourselves in that situation to win it."
Down 12-0 after the first quarter, the Redskins had to steer away from the run game. By final whistle, Morris had just six carries for 19 yards.
"It has to change in the coming weeks for us to have a chance," Gruden said recently of getting Morris involved more. "I look at the stats and see how many times we threw it and how many times we ran it. If I wasn't there and I just saw the stats, I would've told you we lost. It's important for us to have the balance and he's got to be a big part of our football team. We didn't do a very good job of getting him involved."
The Philadelphia Eagles come to town Sunday fresh off their first victory of the season, 24-17, over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
With identical records (1-2) both teams hope to gain a little bit of separate in a division that appears to be wide-open.
"Regardless of what their record is, going into the situation, we're going to play each other, it's going to be a great game just like us and Dallas, us and the Giants," Young said.
