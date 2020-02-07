Darrell Green Believes 'The Time Is Now' For People To Get Behind Ron Rivera And The Redskins

But Rivera also spoke of molding players to be great on and off the field, and that is what stuck out the most to Green.

"That's what is needed," Green said. "We need our team to be successful on the field. We need our men to be great off the field, and I don't think you can throw that away. I think that's important."

Green thinks that Rivera "fits the bill" as the kind of coach the Redskins need right now.

"I think the time is now," Green said. "I'm pulling for him, and I seriously believe it."

Green said Rivera brings an "old-school" strategy to the team, which he believes will work. That approach will, as he put it, "step on some toes," but he thinks that kind of pressure is a good thing, because then Rivera and his staff will figure who deserves to be on the roster.

"The big key is not that it creates ruffles," he said. "How will we respond to those ruffles? So there is some stuff still to do. But we've got to step on some toes first and shake some people up first across the board."

"There's a good nucleus, but we don't know everything yet. I don't think [Rivera] knows everything yet," Green said. "But I think with him giving us stability and a strategy, I still go back and say this is the best I think we've been. I didn't say we're there; I said we're in the best situation to get going."

By "there," Green means being in a position to hoist the Vince Lombardi trophy like the Redskins did in Super Bowl XXII and Super Bowl XXVI in 1988 and 1992, respectively. Green was on both of those teams during his 20-year career in the burgundy and gold, so he knows what it's like to finish the season on top.

With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and plenty of young, talented players already on the roster, Green thinks the Redskins are in a good spot to start on that path. And with Rivera as their head coach, he has high expectations for his former team.