Darryl Tapp excited to pass on knowledge, elevate players in return to Washington as DL coach

As a player, Tapp said, you're more worried about what you need to do to better yourself. As a coach, you must worry about the entire position group on top of your own responsibilities.

For Tapp, adapting to that has been a challenge and a joy.

"It seems in a crazy way that my 12 years of playing were preparing me to be a coach," Tapp said. "All the different scheme, all the different coaches were preparing me for this moment."

Tapp is taking charge of a defensive line that could use some new guidance in 2024, both because of some lapses in statistical results and some reshaping of the group's hierarchy. Pro Bowlers Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne are still on the roster and will be the foundation of the position going forward, but Chase Young and Montez Sweat are playing for different teams. What's more, James Smith-Williams, Casey Toohill and Efe Obada are all set to be free agents when the new league year begins March 13.