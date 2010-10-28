Named Redskins' Defensive Player of the Year in 1978 and 1981… Captain of Super Bowl Championship teams in 1982 and 1987… Voted Defensive Player of the Year by the NFL Alumni in 1983… Pro Bowl selection in 1983… Third all-time on the Redskins' sack list… Played 15 NFL seasons (14 with the Redskins). Upon retiring from the NFL, he spent several years in real estate and worked for a successful sales and service company.