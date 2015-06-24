David Amerson Sharpens Technique In Offseason

While he showed flashes of the talent that made him a second-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, the North Carolina State product struggled against some of the top wide receivers in the game.

Amerson was quick to point out the year was "a growing experience" that he's now using as motivation to becoming a better player moving forward.

"This offseason, I just want to come back and mature as a player and as a human being," he told Larry Michael, Voice of the Redskins, on "Redskins Nation." "Of course get bigger, faster, stronger, but really focus on technique. So when I'm out there, just everything is just natural, everything is just flowing for me as a player when I'm on the field."

In college, Amerson was clearly better than a majority of wide receivers against whom he was matched.

During his sophomore season in 2011, the Greensboro, N.C., native recorded an NCAA-high 13 interceptions. It was the most by any player at the Division I level since Vince Worley recorded 14 in 1968.

In the NFL, though, Amerson is continually challenged against guys just as talented.

With each passing game, he's learned that focusing simply on just want he can do is key.

"You really have to know how to block out all the distractions and really focus in as a player and how much the game really is mentally," he said. "I really didn't understand that because in high school and college you're kind of playing off talent, but when you're in the league, everyone is talented. I think the better players have it up here [points to head] more from a mental standpoint."