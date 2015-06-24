David Amerson Sharpens Technique In Offseason

Washington Redskins cornerback David Amerson is ready to make the 2015 season his breakout year, and he's been working hard in the offseason to make that a reality.
David Amerson will be the first to admit that his 2014 season didn't go exactly as planned.
While he showed flashes of the talent that made him a second-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, the North Carolina State product struggled against some of the top wide receivers in the game.
Amerson was quick to point out the year was "a growing experience" that he's now using as motivation to becoming a better player moving forward.
"This offseason, I just want to come back and mature as a player and as a human being," he told Larry Michael, Voice of the Redskins, on "Redskins Nation." "Of course get bigger, faster, stronger, but really focus on technique. So when I'm out there, just everything is just natural, everything is just flowing for me as a player when I'm on the field."
In college, Amerson was clearly better than a majority of wide receivers against whom he was matched.
During his sophomore season in 2011, the Greensboro, N.C., native recorded an NCAA-high 13 interceptions. It was the most by any player at the Division I level since Vince Worley recorded 14 in 1968.
In the NFL, though, Amerson is continually challenged against guys just as talented.
With each passing game, he's learned that focusing simply on just want he can do is key.
"You really have to know how to block out all the distractions and really focus in as a player and how much the game really is mentally," he said. "I really didn't understand that because in high school and college you're kind of playing off talent, but when you're in the league, everyone is talented. I think the better players have it up here [points to head] more from a mental standpoint."
With just one interception in two seasons, Amerson wants the 2015 season to be one in which he can once again be labeled as a true ballhawk .
"I definitely want to make more plays this year – score on defense, get interceptions, all those things," he said. "That's what I'm used to and what I've been doing for most of my football career. So, it was odd not to really do it as much last year or at all. So, I'm definitely looking to do that more."
Amerson is among a talented group of players expected to make up the cornerbacks group along with DeAngelo Hall, Bashaud Breeland and Chris Culliver.
While he doesn't know exactly how he'll fit into plans just yet, Amerson says he's going to be ready to compete alongside the other cornerbacks.
"I feel like we're going to go out there, guys are going to go out there and compete for whatever position. The pieces will fall into the puzzle as they may, and I'm just saying, 'I'm just going to go out there and give 100 percent.' We'll see what happens. … The pieces will fall into the puzzle as they may, and I'm just saying, 'I'm just going to go out there and give 100 percent.'"
