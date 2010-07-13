







David Whittington

Blesto Scout

2nd NFL Season/ 2nd Redskins

David Whittington enters his second season with the Washington Redskins and his first as a BLESTO Scout.

In his current role Whittington is responsible for scouting and evaluating college players in the Northeast Region. Whittington spent last season as an intern in the personnel department where he assisted both the college and pro scouts with advance scouting. He also coordinated free agent and college player visits.

Whittington was a three-year letter winner at Vanderbilt where he played fullback and was a member of the 2007 Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll. He graduated from Vanderbilt in 2008 with a degree in human and organizational development.