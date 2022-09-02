Dax Milne eager to continue proving himself in Year 2

Preseason stats do not count, but they can be indicators of a player's development. Milne, who made nine receptions for 83 yards as a rookie, caught 10 of his 11 targets for 104 yards. Two of the most impressive highlights included a 21-yard catch-and-run against the Baltimore Ravens and a leaping grab over a Kansas Chiefs defensive back that set Washington up at the Chiefs' 1-yard line.

"Very consistent player, good route runner, very headsy guy that understands certain things about what we do and how we do it," Rivera said Aug. 10.

Being more consistent was one of the goals Milne had as he entered his second season. "I made some flashy plays here and there," Milne said, but he wanted to be more reliable. So, he practiced certain techniques to get off the ball more efficiently. His hands have always been one of his stronger traits going back to his days at BYU, when he was Zach Wilson's top target in 2020 with six 100-yard games, but he spent extra time on the jugs machine and even practiced making one-handed grabs.

The results were enough to convince the coaching staff that deserved more opportunities.