Commanders praise 'remarkable' progress from Armani Rogers

Eric Stokes has seen several players make position changes during his 22 years of experience as a scout and executive, including Richard Sherman moving from receiver to cornerback and Cam Chancellor shifting from quarterback to safety.

None of them have been as "remarkable" to him as what Armani Rogers has accomplished in the past month.

"I can't say that I've really ever really seen anyone move at this type of pace and that's why I'm so excited about where he's going, his trajectory really moving forward," Stokes said.

Rogers, who was a quarterback for the Ohio Bobcats this time last year, has only been considered a tight end for about eight months, and most of his on-field experience has come in the past five weeks. The transition has been a grind, he told reporters on Wednesday, from learning routes to blocking, but the speed at which he grasped those skills, coupled with his production on the field, was enough to earn a spot on the Washington Commanders' 53-man roster.

It is a testament to Rogers' dedication to making an impact at the professional level.