News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders praise 'remarkable' progress from Armani Rogers

Sep 02, 2022 at 12:00 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

08312022 Practice EF032
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

Eric Stokes has seen several players make position changes during his 22 years of experience as a scout and executive, including Richard Sherman moving from receiver to cornerback and Cam Chancellor shifting from quarterback to safety.

None of them have been as "remarkable" to him as what Armani Rogers has accomplished in the past month.

"I can't say that I've really ever really seen anyone move at this type of pace and that's why I'm so excited about where he's going, his trajectory really moving forward," Stokes said.

Rogers, who was a quarterback for the Ohio Bobcats this time last year, has only been considered a tight end for about eight months, and most of his on-field experience has come in the past five weeks. The transition has been a grind, he told reporters on Wednesday, from learning routes to blocking, but the speed at which he grasped those skills, coupled with his production on the field, was enough to earn a spot on the Washington Commanders' 53-man roster.

It is a testament to Rogers' dedication to making an impact at the professional level.

"It's...just putting my mind to it and giving everything I have," Rogers said.

Rogers' first opportunity at tight end came during the East-West Shrine Bowl in January after wrapping up a five-year college career with Ohio and UNLV, during which he completed 50.8% of his passes for 2,847 yards while rushing for 2,215 yards and 27 touchdowns. He "did a little training" about two weeks before the all-star game.

About five months later, he signed with Commanders as an undrafted free agent.

There were few connections between quarterback and tight end for Rogers to grasp. Identifying coverages was a benefit, but he had never run routes, and as a quarterback, blocking was certainly not on his list of responsibilities.

It is a move that Logan Thomas, also a former quarterback in college and the NFL, is familiar with. Rogers did not spend much time with Thomas on the field during training camp, as the veteran started August on the Physically Unable to Perform List, but he has been valuable mentor to Rogers.

"When I first got here, I was able to talk to him about...what to expect," Rogers said. "What to expect, how to pick up the position a little bit faster, how to use my quarterback background."

Related Links

Rogers had plenty of chances to put that tutelage into action, as both John Bates and fifth-round pick Cole Turner missed the majority of camp. The athleticism that Rogers showed at quarterback carried over to his new position, as he started building a rapport with Carson Wentz with multiple catches in practice.

Rogers finished the preseason with five receptions for 33 yards, including a 15-yarder against the Kansas City Chiefs. His growth in such a short amount of time was an impressive sight to general manager Martin Mayhew.

"I can't say enough about this kid, because we had some injuries in the tight end group," Mayhew. "He had some injuries as well, but he was able to get out there every single day and go and compete every single day."

Although he knows he is far from finished improving his skill set, Rogers is confident in his progress thus far.

"They gave me an opportunity," he said. "I went out there and was able to showcase what I'm capable of doing."

PHOTOS | Commanders release initial 53-man roster

The Washington Commanders have released their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season. Here are all the players who made the cut. (Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

WR Jahan Dotson
1 / 53

WR Jahan Dotson

WR Dyami Brown
2 / 53

WR Dyami Brown

CB William Jackson
3 / 53

CB William Jackson

Kourtney Carroll
QB Taylor Heinicke
4 / 53

QB Taylor Heinicke

P Tress Way
5 / 53

P Tress Way

K Joey Slye
6 / 53

K Joey Slye

RB Brian Robinson Jr.
7 / 53

RB Brian Robinson Jr.

WR Curtis Samuel
8 / 53

WR Curtis Samuel

Kourtney Carroll
QB Carson Wentz
9 / 53

QB Carson Wentz

QB Sam Howell
10 / 53

QB Sam Howell

WR Dax Milne
11 / 53

WR Dax Milne

Kourtney Carroll
WR Terry McLaurin
12 / 53

WR Terry McLaurin

S Bobby McCain
13 / 53

S Bobby McCain

Kourtney Carroll
S Darrick Forrest
14 / 53

S Darrick Forrest

Joseph Noyes
RB J.D. McKissic
15 / 53

RB J.D. McKissic

Joseph Noyes
RB Antonio Gibson
16 / 53

RB Antonio Gibson

CB Benjamin St-Juste
17 / 53

CB Benjamin St-Juste

Kourtney Carroll
CB Kendall Fuller
18 / 53

CB Kendall Fuller

Screen Shot 2022-08-30 at 5.06.53 PM
19 / 53
CB Christian Holmes
20 / 53

CB Christian Holmes

S Percy Butler
21 / 53

S Percy Butler

Joseph Noyes
S Jeremy Reaves
22 / 53

S Jeremy Reaves

RB Jonathan Williams
23 / 53

RB Jonathan Williams

LB De'Jon Harris
24 / 53

LB De'Jon Harris

TE Curtis Hodges
25 / 53

TE Curtis Hodges

Screen Shot 2022-08-30 at 5.13.27 PM
26 / 53
LB David Mayo
27 / 53

LB David Mayo

LB Jamin Davis
28 / 53

LB Jamin Davis

G Trai Turner
29 / 53

G Trai Turner

Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
LS Camaron Cheeseman
30 / 53

LS Camaron Cheeseman

Emilee Fails
LB Cole Holcomb
31 / 53

LB Cole Holcomb

DE Shaka Toney
32 / 53

DE Shaka Toney

G Andrew Norwell
33 / 53

G Andrew Norwell

C/G Wes Schweitzer
34 / 53

C/G Wes Schweitzer

Kourtney Carroll
T Charles Leno
35 / 53

T Charles Leno

Screen Shot 2022-08-30 at 5.22.24 PM
36 / 53
G Chris Paul
37 / 53

G Chris Paul

T Sam Cosmi
38 / 53

T Sam Cosmi

Joseph Noyes
G Saahdiq Charles
39 / 53

G Saahdiq Charles

T Cornelius Lucas
40 / 53

T Cornelius Lucas

TE Logan Thomas
41 / 53

TE Logan Thomas

Kourtney Carroll
TE Cole Turner
42 / 53

TE Cole Turner

Emilee Fails
TE John Bates
43 / 53

TE John Bates

Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
TE Armani Rogers
44 / 53

TE Armani Rogers

WR Cam Sims
45 / 53

WR Cam Sims

Emilee Fails
DE Montez Sweat
46 / 53

DE Montez Sweat

DT Daniel Wise
47 / 53

DT Daniel Wise

DT Jonathan Allen
48 / 53

DT Jonathan Allen

DT Daron Payne
49 / 53

DT Daron Payne

Joseph Noyes
DE Casey Toohill
50 / 53

DE Casey Toohill

Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
DE James Smith-Williams
51 / 53

DE James Smith-Williams

DE Efe Obada
52 / 53

DE Efe Obada

Joseph Noyes
DT Phidarian Mathis
53 / 53

DT Phidarian Mathis

Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Stokes described his experience with Rogers as "a three-year process" from the first time he and Marty Hurney, executive vice president of football/player personnel, saw the now-tight end at UNLV. "He had this kind of Cam Newton look," Stokes said of Rogers, but it was clear that he was not going to be an NFL quarterback.

As easy as that was to predict, it was impossible for Stokes to know that Rogers would make such a drastic transition. "I'm almost speechless," he said, "because he really has done a fantastic job in terms of where he is."

Rogers' emergence created a wealth of value for Washington as it prepares for the 2022 season. Now, in the event that one of the team's top options misses time, it has a reliable piece that can fill in during their absence.

"I'm really excited about what the future holds for him," Mayhew said.

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Key talking points emerge following initial 53-man roster release

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

news

Commanders announce inductees to 'Greatest Players' list

The Washington Commanders have added 10 more legends to their "Greatest Players" list in honor of the franchise's 90th anniversary. Here is a breakdown of each player and what they accomplished in their careers with the Burgundy & Gold.

news

Commanders place RB Brian Robinson on NFI, sign LB Jon Bostic

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves on Wednesday

news

Wake Up Washington | Brian Robinson's teammates want to rally around him as he begins recovery

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

news

Commanders claim CBs Tariq Castro-Fields, Rachad Wildgoose off waivers

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves on Wednesday

news

Transformative potential of girls' flag football on display at Commanders' Nike Kickoff Classic initiative

In collaboration with Nike and the NFL, the Commanders hosted a flag football practice and scrimmage for middle school and high school girls from Richmond Public Schools (RPS) to celebrate the kickoff of high school season and showcase the life-changing values that football can instill.

news

Commanders announce practice squad

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves on Wednesday

news

5 takeaways from Washington's initial 53-man roster

The Washington Commanders released their initial 53-man roster on Aug. 30. Here are five takeaways from the announcement.

news

Wake Up Washington | Tough decisions made as initial 53-man roster is selected

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

news

Media roundup | Ron Rivera reflects on Commanders initial 53-man roster

The Washington Commanders released their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, and head coach Ron Rivera answered questions on the team's decisions. Here is a look at what he said during his press conference.

news

From the booth | Focus and refocus

Bram Weinstein gives his thoughts on the Commanders' final preseason game and provides a look ahead to the regular season

Advertising