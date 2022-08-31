5 takeaways from Washington's initial 53-man roster

The Washington Commanders released their initial 53-man roster on Aug. 30. Here are five takeaways from the announcement.

1. Five tight ends on the roster, but that could change.

Washington has its top options at tight end in Logan Thomas, John Bates and Cole Turner. While all three did make a return to practice by the end of August, their lack of snaps in training camp allowed players like Curtis Hodges and Armani Rogers to step up. Neither of the undrafted free agents disappointed.

"We kept five for a reason," Ron Rivera said. "We like all five. We think there is a place for those guys."

Hodges and Rogers have a similar skill set. They both flashed as pass-catchers, and even though Hodges was initially a step ahead of Rogers as a run-blocker, the former quarterback made strides in the area during the last two weeks of camp. Rogers in particular had a solid connection with Carson Wentz, as he finished the preseason with five catches for 33 yards.