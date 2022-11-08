News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Dax Milne looks back on first NFL touchdown

Nov 08, 2022 at 09:42 AM
roster placeholder
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

WUW110822

Few Washington Commanders players will be able to identify a moment in Sunday's loss that they will cherish forever. Wide receiver Dax Milne is unique in that regard.

The play came early in the fourth quarter. Washington was up by three and a had a chance to extend its lead after finding itself in the red zone on second-and-5. Once the ball was snapped, Milne had a strong sense he might find himself in the action.

"I knew there was a good chance for me to get the ball and potentially score," Milne said. "Once I got it, I knew I had to force my way in there, but I didn't want to stretch it out too far because you see lots of times a guy can knock it out or something bad can happen, so I kept it tighter, and I made sure I just got my body in the end zone."

After receiving the pass from Heinicke, Milne did well to get in the end zone while protecting the ball. The touchdown was the former BYU Cougar's first NFL score. Though the wide receiver was just as disappointed as the rest of his teammates following Sunday's loss, he will admit there was a lot of joy that came with that play.

"Obviously, really exciting. Just so much hard work that kind of just pays off in one moment," Milne said. "You know, throughout practice it happens all the time, but it's really hard to do in a game, and I'm glad everything kind of worked out the way it did."

As is a custom for many after a first touchdown, Milne has the memorable ball in his possession. Though he was not certain where its permanent home would be after the game, he felt strongly about giving it to some number one fans who have been there for him through his journey -- his family.

"I haven't decided yet but I want to give it to my family so they can have it back home," Milne said.

Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Commanders.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Week 9 reflections

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Ron Rivera named Commanders' Salute to Service award nominee

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Kevin O'Connell is impressed with Terry McLaurin's development

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Rivera reflects on late mother Delores

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Rivera praises Commanders' resiliency, looks forward to next test

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Heinicke continues to be a playmaker when it matters

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Reliving the wild Week 8 win

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Jamin Davis continues to rise to challenges

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders prepare for challenge of stopping Jonathan Taylor

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Ehlinger's perceived similarities to Heinicke help Commanders prep for Colts

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Alex Smith calls Terry McLaurin one of his favorite teammates ever

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

Advertising