Numbers to know from Washington's Week 9 loss

The win streak is over. After a fourth-quarter push by the visitors, the Washington Commanders were vanquished by the Minnesota Vikings, 20-17, at FedExField. Here are three numbers to know from the defeat:

3

One could say penalties were the issue of more quality than quantity yesterday for the Commanders. "Three" is no staggering statistic for this category, but a closer look at Washington's flags reveals two costly, game-shifting moments.

In the fourth quarter, the Commanders led 17-7 but knew they could not get complacent if they were to close out a big win against a strong Vikings side. Early in the period, it looked like Benjamin St-Juste had come up with a massive play to extend Washington's advantage after he picked off a Kirk Cousins pass intended for Justin Jefferson and ran into the end zone for the score.

The refs, however, called it back and determined that St-Juste was guilty of pass interference. The Vikings regained possession and marched down the field for a field goal, chomping into Washington's lead. Momentum tilted towards Minnesota from there -- the Commanders did not put up points again and were unable to stop the Vikings from scoring on their subsequent drives.