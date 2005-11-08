News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Defense's Downfall Was Against the Run

Nov 08, 2005 at 08:14 AM

The signs were there, even in last week's 52-17 thrashing of the San Francisco 49ers: The Redskins' run defense is struggling right now.

In Sunday's 36-0 loss to the New York Giants, the unit yielded 262 rushing yards and 5.8 yards-per-carry. Running back Tiki Barber turned in a career performance, rushing for 206 yards on 24 carries. He capped off his impressive afternoon with a 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

"It was a little bit of everything with how they ran the ball and controlled the football," head coach Joe Gibbs said. "For us, we couldn't run it. We couldn't control it."

"We are better than that," defensive tackle Cornelius Griffin added. "We are a lot better than that."

Barber got off to a fast start. On the game's first offensive play, he took a handoff from Eli Manning and raced around the left end and down the sideline for a 57-yard gain. Cornerback Shawn Springs made a touchdown-saving tackle, knocking Barber out of bounds at the Redskins' 16-yard line. The Giants netted a field goal from that drive.

In the second quarter, Barber was off to the races again. With Walt Harris coming in on a cornerback blitz, Barber raced past him and around left end. Once again, there was open field ahead.

Barber ran down the left sideline for a 59-yard gain before he was finally knocked out of bounds by Ryan Clark at the 1-yard line. One play later, Giants' rookie running back Brandon Jacobs burst across the goal line for a touchdown.

A week ago, in the Redskins' 52-17 win over the 49ers, the Redskins' run defense yielded a pair of rushing touchdowns, including 72-yarder by Frank Gore and a 17-yarder by Kevan Barlow. Those two touchdowns may have been somewhat overlooked in the aftermath of the win.

Two weeks earlier, in the Redskins' Week 4 game at Denver, the run defense yielded two long touchdown runs--a 34-yarder and a 55-yarder--to Tatum Bell.

One reason for the struggles may be a series of injuries along the defensive line in recent weeks. Cornelius Griffin has missed practices due to a hip injury and Joe Salave'a has struggled through a foot injury. Linemen Cedric Killings (ankle) and Aki Jones (hamstring) were inactive.

After the game, players refused to cite injuries as an excuse. This is a defense that has always prided itself at stopping the run.

Defensive coordinator-defensive line coach Greg Blache knows the importance of run defense. It's something he will almost certainly focus in on in the coming week of practice.

Said Blache: "To win in this league, you have to stop the run. No one has been able to win a championship without being able to stop the run. The worst thing in the world is to stand on the sidelines and watch as someone stuffs the football down your throat. You can always blitz to bring pressure, but if you can't stop the run, you might as well pack your bags, take the kids and go home. It's over with."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes Terms

Enroll in the free Pepsi Meet & Greet Sweepstakes and you have a chance to win the chance to meet Terri McLauren

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.

news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.

news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray.

news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.

news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend.

news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials.

news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.

Advertising