Deja Vu For Mack Brown, Treating Thursday Like The Super Bowl

"Last year, even though you probably saw my stats, a lot of people thought I should have made the team, but I didn't know the protections, there's no way I think I should have made the team last year," Brown said. "This year, I'm paying faster in my protections, I know where runs [are] going, I'm a better overall player in the offense now because coach Randy [Jordan], Coach [Jay] Gruden got me ready and Coach Cav[anaugh] got me ready for the season. Maybe the stats in the preseason don't look like that, because we didn't really run the ball that much, but I'm excited for this game Thursday, get my feet wet a little bit."

Brown said Tuesday he was already locked into Thursday's game, blocking any extra noise on social media that might influence his attitude. His family is going to drive down from Atlanta, Ga., once again to see him play ("Any game can be your last game, so to have your family support in the stadium is big for me," he reasoned.) and is hoping to see another productive game.

"I feel like any game I touch the ball is a big game," Brown said. "Today's practice is a big practice for me. You're always getting looked at by everybody in the league, so every day I use practice as a game, so whether it's preseason or regular season, I'm taking it as a Super Bowl game.