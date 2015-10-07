News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

DeSean Jackson Returns To Practice, Playing Sunday A Possibility

Oct 07, 2015 at 08:25 AM
10072015_DeSean_Jackson_Returns.JPG

*Wide receiver DeSean Jackson ran lightly and participated in some individual drills Wednesday for the first time since injuring his left hamstring. *

For the first time since injuring his left hamstring early in the Redskins' season opener against the Dolphins, wide receiver DeSean Jackson returned to the practice field on Wednesday.

Jackson did some stretching and light running with teammates and caught a few balls during individual drills before observing the second half of practice from the sidelines.

He said he didn't experience any setbacks and even felt some progress was made.

"It actually feels good. It doesn't really hurt. I don't really have that pain anymore," Jackson said. "All this time I've been out -- four weeks -- just kind of getting acclimated, getting that flow, getting that blood moving back in the area."

Among the positives were that he completed some extra running and ran a few routes off to the side, important steps if Jackson, the Redskins' trusted deep threat, wants a chance to play this Sunday. As much as it might be frustrating to limit himself, Jackson knows he won't be able to do everything in one day.

"It's really my first day back out there practicing with the team," he said. "I definitely didn't try to push it to that limit, just really wanted to get that motion, get that blood flowing. Day by day, be able to do more."

That's the same mentality head coach Jay Gruden shares.

"We know how much he means to our offense and it would definitely help," Gruden said. "But it's also something that we have to see. We can't rush him back because we don't want this thing to be a re-occurring incident. So he got a little bit of work today, he's in the weight room right now working, we'll just have to see tomorrow what he can do."

With that being said, it's still unclear whether Jackson sees returning to the field against the Falcons as a definite plan. If Thursday and Friday are anything like today, he's optimistic.

"It's Wednesday, so I've got two more days to really be able to determine that," Jackson said. "Tomorrow will be another good day to find that out and Friday will be another good day. As long as I can gradually get better every day, I think it's possible."

Advertising