DeSean Jackson Returns To Practice, Playing Sunday A Possibility

Jackson did some stretching and light running with teammates and caught a few balls during individual drills before observing the second half of practice from the sidelines.

He said he didn't experience any setbacks and even felt some progress was made.

"It actually feels good. It doesn't really hurt. I don't really have that pain anymore," Jackson said. "All this time I've been out -- four weeks -- just kind of getting acclimated, getting that flow, getting that blood moving back in the area."

Among the positives were that he completed some extra running and ran a few routes off to the side, important steps if Jackson, the Redskins' trusted deep threat, wants a chance to play this Sunday. As much as it might be frustrating to limit himself, Jackson knows he won't be able to do everything in one day.