DeSean Jackson Signs With The Buccaneers

Those numbers continued a trend from when he entered the league in 2008, as he has 37 receptions of 50-plus yards and 26 total scores of 50 yards or longer.

"Last year was a good year but it wasn't as good," Jackson said of the Redskins. "The past two years being here we have been close you know we've peaked. I felt as a team we kind of built something here, build some camaraderie, and individually as a player. The past two years I got hurt and this year played a full season but missed one game and really just trying to build on that."

Jackson began the year on solid note, recording 102 receiving yards in the team's loss to the Steelers, and collected his first touchdown of the year two games later against the Giants, helping the Redskins to their first victory of the season.

Near the end of the season, the Cal product started stretching the field in his usual way, eclipsing 100 yards in four of the final six games of the year. Arguably the biggest highlight of the season was his 80-yard touchdown grab against the Eagles, in which he played centerfield to track down Kirk Cousins' lofty pass.

Now, the Redskins will look to free agency, the draft and internally to solve his absence as a deep threat and dynamic weapon in the offense.