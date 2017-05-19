Despite Limited High School Work, Robert Davis Thrived In College

"It was frustrating but like anything else in life it was a learning experience," Davis said. "It taught me that at that point we had a lot of work to do in order to get to where we were trying to get to, and I had to kind of flourish into a leader for the team because I was one of the lead guys that year. So I just had to turn into a leader for the team and just realize it was a growing process and there was going to be growing pains that came along with it. But eventually we were able to start winning some games and start being competitive."

By the completion of his senior season at Georgia State, Davis certainly left behind his mark on the fledgling program. He is the school's career leader in receptions (222) and receiving yards (3,391) and was the first three-time all-conference selection for the Panthers.

Additionally, he finished his career only second to Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton in career receiving yards in Sun Belt Conference history.

While Davis showed up in big moments during conference matchups, the 22-year-old was at his best against top college competition.

In games against West Virginia, Alabama, Washington, Clemson, Oregon and Wisconsin, Davis recorded 23 receptions for 335 yards and three touchdowns, going against the likes of Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey and other first-round talents.

"My mindset was that those were big schools, those where the schools that didn't give me a chance," Davis said. "So I wanted to show them what they missed out on. So that's why I just approached those games with a different mindset that I just had to go out there and be a dog on the field and I feel like I was able to do that."

Davis was also able to work under former Detroit Lions wide receivers coach Tim Lappano, who worked with All-Pro Calvin Johnson the year he recorded an NFL-record 1,964 receiving yards.

Lappano explained to him the demands of being a successful NFL wide receiver. Now in Washington, he'll get a similar experience with Redskins wide receivers coach and 12-year veteran Ike Hilliard.