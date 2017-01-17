Despite Not Playing In 2016, Colt McCoy Remains Confident In Abilities

But for the first time in his seven-year career McCoy did not appear on a single offensive snap, as Cousins was present on all 1,063 offensive snaps for the Redskins during the year.

Surely the former Texas Longhorn wanted to take the field, but he looked at the positives from his third season in Washington.

"From my standpoint, I know I didn't see the field this year, but I felt good about where I'm at and worked really hard," McCoy said. "Got to practice hard every day. One of the things I love most about this league is I get to compete three days a week in what I love, even though I don't see the field on Sundays. So I feel good where I'm at as a player, feel good that I can still play, we'll see what happens and look forward to next year."

McCoy added that he still feels like he can contribute to an NFL offense, whether that be through another starting opportunity or as a backup.

"I'll continue to work and continue to prepare, there are always things to improve on," McCoy said. "I got to practice and compete three days every week this year. I love practice. We all want to see the field, but when you're not seeing the field, you have to find ways to improve and I did that this year."

After signing his reported three-year deal last March, McCoy wrote in *The Players' Tribune *the importance of familiarity with the team, something he didn't have previously with either the Cleveland Browns or San Francisco 49ers.