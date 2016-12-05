Despite Quiet Start, Jamison Crowder Responds In Second Half

"It was really nothing I could do," Crowder said. "I had what we call an option route, so I had the choice to either sit down or break in. Breaking in, I saw the safety kind of flip his heels. I felt like if I broke in, I could've caught it and potentially score. So I guess it was a little miscommunication, they got some pressure, the guy was in his face so he had to get it out of his hands."

"I wasn't really sure which way he was going to break, and when he did break in, I felt the rush and kind of forced it in earlier than I wanted to," Cousins said. "The result was what it was."

The mistake sealed the Redskins' 31-23 defeat to the Cardinals Sunday afternoon in Glendale, Ariz., casting a blemish on Crowder's second half, which saw him collect three passes for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Often an integral part of the offense, Crowder entered the locker room at halftime, with the team trailing by three points, without a catch. He remained in hopeful spirits though knowing that his day would turn around with some patience. After all, he had experienced a similar situation two weeks earlier against Green Bay.

The Packers held him to just one catch for five yards over the first two quarters before he broke out with two big pass plays that netted a touchdown and a combined 97 yards.

"What kept me motivated was to tell myself to keep playing," Crowder said. "The Green Bay game, I only had one pass in the first half, but the second half they were able to find [me]. Just got to keep playing. It's a long game, so second half they were able to find me a little bit today."