Despite Struggles, Rookie Carson Wentz Still Has Tools To Be An Issue

"They kind of had their little problems, but everybody does," linebacker Mason Foster said. "You've got to go out there and prepare like he's going to play at his highest level because he is. We're ready for whatever. He's a great athlete, he's got a great arm, so it's going to be tough, but we've just got to make more plays than they do."

One thing Washington managed well in October was keeping Wentz from attacking them on the ground, holding his scrambling ability to just two positive yards. In the last two games, however, Wentz has used his legs as more of a weapon.

He rushed for 33 yards against the Packers two weeks ago and ran for 16 yards against the Bengals last Sunday. Taking his range into account will be helpful for the secondary, which never prefers extra time covering a receiver down field.

"He's mobile. That creates problems," cornerback Josh Norman said. "I feel like when he can expand the play like that, it always creates a problem. So at the end of the day, you have to look at that and take that into consideration in your game and how you approach it."

"Any time you have an athletic quarterback that can extend plays, that can become very dangerous," defensive end Chris Baker said. "We're going have to do a very good job of containing hi and keeping him in the pocket, making him uncomfortable like we did in the last game."

Ideally, the Redskins will be able to make an impact in the turnover game, which has been a struggle in their previous two losses, as they didn't cause a fumble or interception against the Cowboys or Cardinals.

Wentz, meanwhile, has thrown six interceptions in the last three games – a product of forcing passes downfield to an inexperienced receiving core with the team trailing – and against the Bengals, Wentz threw a season-high 60 passes. That's a trend that Washington would like to continue.