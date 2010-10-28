Diageo, Redskins Support 'We Don't Serve Teens' Campaign to Prevent Underage Drinking

Norwalk, Conn. – Diageo, the world's leading premium drinks company, announces its active support of the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) anti-underage drinking campaign, We Don't Serve Teens. This national program is dedicated to curbing underage drinking by reminding adults that providing alcohol to teens is unsafe, illegal and irresponsible. Diageo will be leveraging its sponsorship of the Washington Redskins throughout the 2010 season to help promote the We Don't Serve Teens campaign.

Studies repeatedly show that kids who choose to drink typically get alcohol from adults who knowingly provide it, even though the teens are underage. A study conducted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services found that nearly 70 percent of minors who drink do not purchase alcohol themselves. We Don't Serve Teens looks to create safe and responsible communities where teens have no access to alcohol.

"The Washington Redskins share Diageo's and the FTC's commitment to eliminating underage drinking, and that's evidenced by the measures we have in place throughout FedexField for each home game both in and around the stadium," said Dan Snyder, owner of the Washington Redskins. "Our partnership with Diageo continues to show how both organizations serve as our respective industry leaders in social responsibility advocacy."

Diageo will be airing radio spots in support of the campaign before, during and after Washington Redskins games on ESPN 980 throughout the 2010 season. Public Service Announcements featuring the Redskins Director of Responsibility, former pro-bowl linebacker Ken Harvey, on the FedExField jumbotron, and GameDay program ads are also among the many consumer touch points that will feature messages highlighting Diageo's support of the national campaign. Fans in FedExField's Diageo Dream Seats, the first three rows of the stadium, will continue to receive educational takeaways emphasizing the importance of responsible drinking and additional information on the We Don't Serve Teens campaign.

"When the public and private sectors join together and work towards a common goal, we can make a difference," said Guy L. Smith, Executive Vice President of Diageo, North America. "If we have any chance of ending underage drinking – and I believe we do – we – parents, teens, teachers, community leaders - need to work together towards a solution-oriented approach that focuses on keeping alcohol out of the hands of anyone under 21. The "We Don't Serve Teens" program shows exceptional leadership on the part of the Federal Trade Commission and we at Diageo are proud to be a part of it."

We Don't Serve Teens provides free English and Spanish-language resources, including educational materials, print ads and radio announcements, to retail locations across the country to help combat underage drinking by cutting off the source of alcohol to those who are underage. In support of the program, Diageo is working closely with customers to drive awareness of the program throughout the year. For parents, the program offers resources such as information on how to educate their teens on the dangers of drinking, and public service announcements that they can send to their local television and radio stations. Many of these resources are available at www.dontserveteens.gov.

Smith continued, "One of the most powerful places to deliver our message is at the point of sale, a perfect starting point to engage the community. With retailers taking advantage of the right tools to assist staff with responsible sales and training for staff and management on alcohol sales policies, this can be the place communities begin the stand against underage drinking."

