Dick Stanfel

Traded to Redskins in 1956… Named to Pro Bowl each of his three seasons in Washington… Member of the All-NFL squad during those years… Known as a powerful run blocker. Most memorable moment with Redskins occurred when he came out of a game and the entire stadium gave him a standing ovation… Most proud of being named captain of the Redskins, reaching the NFL level and achieving success… Gained greatest inspiration from his brothers, who brought out the best in him. Says the Redskins are special to him and recalls "a close knit team and a great crowd"… While there are "too many to name," he does mention Gene Brito, Eddie LeBaron and Chuck Drazenovich among his most admired teammates. After the NFL, embarked on a highly successful coaching career… Worked in the collegiate ranks as an offensive line coach at Notre Dame and California… Spent nearly two decades as an NFL assistant coach, with the Eagles, 49ers, Saints and Bears… Served as head coach of the Saints for four games during the 1980 season.