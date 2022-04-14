DMV Spotlight | Nick Cross' versatility, football I.Q. provides path for NFL success

Cross was a four-star recruit and the No. 3 prospect in the state prior to committing to Maryland, but it took some time before he came into his own. As a freshman, he was placed at defensive end, but once he moved over to the varsity team during his sophomore year, his coaches moved him to DeMatha's version of a strong safety.

The transition helped Cross' raw athletic talent blossom even further, but it also became apparent that he was too athletic for that role. So, the coaches moved him to weak safety, and that's where he came a two-time first team All-WCAC selection with 94 tackles and four interceptions during his senior year.

It was a lot of movement in a short span, but it helped that Cross was so willing to learn as much as he could. Prior to his junior year, Cross pulled Campbell to the side and said they needed to watch extra film together.