Dockery Gets Mid-Level RFA Contract Offer

The Redskins have tendered a mid-level restricted free agent contract offer to left guard Derrick Dockery, the team announced on Friday. That means any other team signing Dockery this offseason would have to relinquish a first-round draft pick to the Redskins as compensation.

The Redskins also tendered low-level restricted free agent contract offers to linebacker Chris Clemons and cornerback Ade Jimoh, the team announced. Since Clemons and Jimoh were undrafted, the Redskins would not receive any draft pick compensation if another team wants to sign them.

Dockery, Clemons and Jimoh can field offers from other teams through April 21. The Redskins have the right to match any offer sheets from those teams. Draft pick compensation comes into play only if the Redskins decide not to match.

Restricted free agents are players who have played three seasons in the NFL and have a contract about to expire.

There are three levels of tender offers. The low-level offer, which means a team would be compensated with a draft pick equal to the round in which a player entered the league, is $712,000. The middle-level offer carries a first-round draft pick as compensation, is $1.552 million. And the high-level qualifying offer, which includes first- and third-round compensation, is $2.069 million.

Defensive end Melvin Williams was not tendered a restricted free agent offer by the Redskins. Williams will become an unrestricted free agent on March 11.

Dockery has become a fixture on the Redskins' offensive line, starting the last 48 games. Last season, he impressed with his hustle, recovering a key fumble in the Week 9 win against Philadelphia and running downfield to block for Santana Moss on a touchdown in the Week 16 win against the New York Giants.

Dockery has shown impressive strides under offensive line guru Joe Bugel, who consistently calls Dockery the Redskins lineman with the most potential.

DOckery has said that he does not anticipate signing an offer sheet from another team.

Clemons could be in line for more playing time with the Redskins next season. With LaVar Arrington's departure from the team, Clemons may get a look at the starting weak-side linebacker spot.

In 2006, Clemons continued to emerge as a pass-rushing threat, recording two sacks, one forced fumble and seven quarterback pressures. Coaches loved his speed coming around the end on third downs. He also had nine special teams tackles.

Jimoh has had some rough patches in his three years as a Redskin, but he has continued to hone his skills at cornerback. He is one of the leaders on special teams, logging 20 tackles last season.