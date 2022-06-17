5 takeaways from the Commanders' offseason

3. Benjamin St-Juste is excelling as a nickel corner.

As good as Dotson has been, he hasn't gotten the better of every defensive back. In fact, there's one that has consistently held his own: Benjamin St-Juste.

"He's been able to move inside and we're just looking to get our best people on the field, give them all a chance to compete," said defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. "I think when you look at the work, the body of work that he's had this off season has been very productive for us and very productive for him."

It makes sense why Del Rio and Rivera decided to play St-Juste as a nickel corner. He's 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, so he has a size advantage on most slot receivers. He's also got exceptional short-area quickness, according to Del Rio, so he can keep up with speedier wideouts.

And, if a team does decide to place a bigger receiver or a tight end in the slot, St-Juste has the size to match up against them.

"It's going to be about matching, and you want to make sure you have the right body type on the right type of a player that's in there," Rivera said. "So, that's kind of what the thought is there. He will play on the outside as well, but we have to be able to say, 'Hey, we can put a big guy there.'"