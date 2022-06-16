Minicamp notebook | Rookies show confidence heading into offseason break

-- Sam Howell and Cole Kelley were the only quarterbacks to get reps during team drills. It was an up-and-down day for both signal-callers, although they did have some flashes. Both scored a touchdown during red zone drills with Howell hitting Alex Erickson in the back of the end zone. During the second and final team drills of the day, Howell also hit a wide-open Cole Turner in the middle of the field. Howell has been embracing his role as the third string quarterback, using this time to learn and get accustomed to the NFL. Thursday was likely the most reps he's received in a single day, and while he did show that he still has a long way to go, he is making progress.