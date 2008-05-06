Doughty Gets Good News On His Ailing Son

Reed Doughty was back at Redskins Park on Monday, but his heart was with his son Micah.

Doughty left Redskins mini-camp on Sunday to go to a local hospital to be with Micah, who developed a fever over the weekend.

Micah underwent a kidney transplant earlier this year, complicating matters.

It turned out that Micah's fever was unrelated to the transplant. As of Monday afternoon, Micah's condition had improved. He is expected to be released from the hospital in a day or two.

Still it was a scary couple of days for Doughty and his wife Katherine.

Micah's temperature topped out at 105.8. Because of the transplant, he is not able to fight viruses

"It was scary when he got the fever, because that could mean an infection, but we got his blood worked on and we knew it was a certain virus," Doughty said. "At that point, we knew it wasn't [related to] his kidneys.

"So we just wanted to make sure we got him better. You want him to be in the hospital so he gets the fluid he needs."

Doughty's family situation has become a local human interest story ever since he earned a roster spot with the club as a 2006 sixth-round draft pick.

His son Micah was born in August 2006 but developed kidney problems. Micah underwent a kidney transplant operation in March.

The urgency to take care of his son has driven Doughty hard to secure an NFL future.

When Sean Taylor died tragically last November, Doughty stepped in at safety and played admirably.

He is expected to be No. 1 on the depth chart at strong safety when training camp arrives.

Doughty was among Redskins veterans participating in the team's first OTA practice on Monday.