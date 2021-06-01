Dr. Barbara Roberts Wants To Help Normalize Mental Health In The NFL

It's a growing development, Roberts said, that mental health is starting to be more emphasized in sports. She has noticed that the players have been more receptive to receiving help in the area, and having Roberts as a full-time member of the staff should help that as well. She has worked with the team before, but it was on more of an as needed basis. Now, she will be a familiar face that the players can view as someone who is there to help them on a daily basis.

"We want to normalize it," Roberts said. "I'm not something that is...foreign and different to them. And we're normalizing mental health. We're normalizing mental wellness. What a change!"

The comfort level is part of what Roberts views as one of her goals. She wants players to know she has a "24/7 perspective," meaning that she is available at all hours. The second would be to help them manage crises with more productive methods before they arise.

"We're dealing with them from the onset," Roberts said. "It's always more difficult to deal with a crisis when it's full blown."

Head Athletic Trainer and Director of Sports Medicine Ryan Vermillion, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anthony Casolaro and head coach Ron Rivera all view her as a perfect fit for the organization, given her deep well of experience. She is a former Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry, Georgetown University Medical Center and remains a member of the Adjunct Faculty. She also served in the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy as a Senior Policy Analyst and Coordinator for Health Policy.

"It is exciting to work for an organization that puts an emphasis on having a proactive approach to mental health," Vermillion said.

Roberts also stressed that she will be part of a team effort that includes Rivera and Vermillion among others that will be in constant communication with each other. And the goal is a simple one: to help players be as prepared for issues in life as they are for those on the field.