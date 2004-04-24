Draft Day Countdown: It's Almost Here!

So many draft possibilities, so little time. That's what Joe Gibbs and the Redskins' personnel staff is faced with as the team gets ready for their selection at No. 5 overall in the first round.

Gibbs said Friday he has already received a number of telephone calls from teams inquiring about trading to their pick.

"Most of the calls I had Friday were too far back of what we thought would be reasonable," he said.

That said, Gibbs is prepared for teams to continue to up the ante--even after the draft begins.

"I think you have to be prepared for any surprises," he said. "It depends on what happens in that top four as to whether we get a call or not. If there's a surprise in there and there's a guy sitting there that teams didn't expect to be there, we might be getting calls--maybe a bunch of them."

As for the fifth pick, the Redskins appear to have narrowed their choices down to a handful of players, among them a pair of University of Miami (Fla.) standouts in safety Sean Taylor and tight end Kellen Winslow, Jr. Oklahoma State defensive tackle Tommie Harris, USC defensive end Kenechi Udeze and Virginia Tech cornerback DeAngelo Hall are also candidates.

Offensive tackle Robert Gallery is also in the mix, but the team may have to trade up to acquire the Iowa lineman--something that vice president of football operations Vinny Cerrato said was unlikely.

The top four picks could all be offensive players--quarterback Eli Manning, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Gallery are expected to be in the top four--meaning that the Redskins could be in position to draft the top defensive player of the draft.

At Redskins Park, team officials have been huddled in the war room most of the last few days, participating in mock drafts that include multiple scenarios.

Gibbs and team officials were at Redskins Park late into Friday evening as well.

"We've been going hard," he said. "We're going back and reviewing some things about the players' backgrounds. We're going back as far as we can.