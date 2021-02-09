How Drew Terrell Plans On Developing Washington's Wide Receiver Corps

Still, another productive season for McLaurin would only be a by-product of what Terrell judges for success. When he and former wide receivers coach Jim Hostler, who is now Washington's senior offensive assistant, evaluated the position's season, they asked themselves questions like how did the players look running their routes once the ball was snapped? How did they handle press coverage? Were there fewer missed assignments in Washington's Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers compared to Week 1?

Terrell looks at where the group ranks among others across the league at the end of the season, but at a certain point, he said, those statistics are out of their control. If he can turn on the game film and see his players not missing assignments, making contested catches and scoring touchdowns, that is how he knows Washington's receivers are heading in the right direction.

In other words, it comes down to them knowing their roles and doing their jobs.

"I think if we, as a room, control our controllables, make the plays we're supposed to make, don't have any missed assignments, do our job on a daily basis, that's as much as any coach can ask for. That's really what I'm looking for and what I know the rest of our offensive staff is looking for."

If Washington's receivers can handle that, more opportunities to score touchdowns and have 100-yard performances will follow. And for what it is worth, they have shown they can take advantage of those chances when presented to them.

Cam Sims might be the biggest example of that; he had a career season of 32 catches for 477 yards and a touchdown -- he had just 27 yards the previous two years -- and because he showed he could handle his responsibilities, Terrell said the entire group trusted him.

There were also players like Isaiah Wright and Steven Sims Jr.,﻿ both of whom displayed those characteristics as well. And the more comfortable they get in the system, the more consistent they will become.