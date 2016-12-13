Drive Of The Game: 80-Yard Touchdown Pass To DeSean Jackson Put Redskins Ahead

With quarterback Kirk Cousins Cousins in the shotgun and Kelley to his left, the ball was snapped and Cousins was given plenty of time by the offensive line. After a few seconds he slung the ball downfield and found wide receiver DeSean Jackson in one-on-one coverage. Jackson caught the pass around the Eagles' 35-yard line and proceeded to run out of the defender's attempt to tackle him and easily walk into the end zone for the 80-yard score.

Getting Jackson that open wasn't a fluke, however.

"We just got the coverage we wanted," Cousins said. "It was a great call by Sean [McVay] to give us that play against that coverage. We had told DeSean - I told him before the drive - if we get that coverage, you have to go and have to go get it, and we got what we wanted. I just threw it out to him and let him go get it, and he did the rest. It was a pretty special play by him."

In order to catch the pass, Jackson also had to make a bit of an adjustment.

"They gave us the look we needed, Kirk threw out a ball, and I had to adjust to it a little bit, made an adjustment, and everything else speaks for itself," Jackson said. "That play was huge in the game, we were down and it put us up, and we needed that."