Duke Ihenacho 'In A Good Space' Recovering From Wrist Injury

In spite of that, he returned to the organization in the best shape of his life. He had a full offseason to reacquaint himself with his teammates, many of them new, along with coaches and the facility staff. All of this, including winning the starting strong safety job out of training camp, made the severity of his current situation – losing another season to injury -- more deflating.

But, in some ways, it also made it more bearable.

He's involved in a texting group chat with all of the defensive backs, for instance, and they check in on him from time to time. Being settled in Leesburg, Va., has also given him more comfort, knowing the area and feeling at home for the past six weeks.

"Honestly, the guys check up on me," Ihenacho said. "It's been a big difference."

Ihenacho is out of a cast now and pain free. The pin that held his bone together was recently removed in St. Louis by Dr. Charles Goldfarb, who he found through Jaguars tight end Julius Thomas (they share the same agent and Thomas recommended him after injuring his finger in the preseason).

He hasn't worked out but for some lower body routines (the sweat would have made the cast smelly) though he'll become more active with his wrist in a splint during the next four weeks. His recovery will begin afterward with strength and flexibility workouts, using bands and squeeze balls to regain the natural movements in his wrist.

It's another long process, but Ihenacho says he's "in a good space."

"You've got to stay busy, stay working and just trust yourself, trust the process and things will go by fast. I don't let it discourage me," he said.

"I'm never lacking any confidence. I still feel like I can contribute and I still feel like I can't wait to get back out there and compete for a starting spot again, get back on the field and continue to start making plays again…I'm excited. We're playing better than we did last year. We've still got work to do but I'm excited. The thing that hurts the most is just watching us on TV, and not only us but just watching all my other friends in the NFL on TV around the league and seeing everyone do well. It makes me jealous because I want to do well and I want to be out there with them."

If anything, this second year sitting out will give him a better perspective on his ability, and how he's thought of in the league. To Ihenacho, the doubts only feed a self-taught truism.

"I think people know I can play, but people want to know if I can stay healthy. I'm pretty sure I'm going to scare some people away," he said. "So I've got an uphill battle I've got to climb, because two years in a row, that's a lot. I'm always going to have things to prove."

.

.