Efe Obada was sold on Dan Quinn long before he became Washington's HC

The 2023 season was a difficult one for Obada, who signed a one-year contract to remain with Washington after tying a career high with 24 tackles to go with four sacks in 2022. He started the season on Injured Reserve and only played in five games before breaking his leg in Week 11 against the New York Giants.

Obada was understandably in a depressive state once he was returned to IR, ending his season with just two tackles. He was going to make a full recovery, but he had no idea what the setback would mean for his career. At his press conference in late March, Obada called it "my lowest point" as he worried about how he would provide for his family.

Obada got a handful of text messages after his surgery to show their support. One of them was from Quinn.

"He messaged me that I was a warrior and that I would get back," Obada said. "And that meant so much to me."

Quinn's message came as a surprise to Obada. The two had crossed paths before; Obada had been invited to a training camp with the Atlanta Falcons, where Quinn was the head coach at the time, and spent about a month with the team in 2016.

Obada didn't think much of it back then, but hearing from Quinn after nearly a decade showed him how much the head coach still cared about him.