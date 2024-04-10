'Frankie's a dog': Luvu's new teammates love what he brings to Washington's roster

Marcus Mariota is thrilled to have Frankie Luvu as a teammate, not just because the two have bonded through their Polynesian heritage, but also because he doesn't have to see Luvu on the opposing sideline anymore.

"Aside from him hitting me all the time," Mariota said when asked about his and Luvu's relationship, "I've gotten to know him a little bit over the course of the last six or seven years. Man, if you ever just turn on tape and watch that guy run around and make plays, it's really, really impressive."

Luvu, ranked No. 35 on Pro Football Focus' list of top 200 free agents heading into the new league year, was one of the first players Washington signed as part of the new regime's efforts to recalibrate the roster. Though he's been in the league since 2018, Luvu has only recently begun to hit his stride on the field, collecting 12.5 sacks, 20 quarterback hits and 136 tackles in the last two seasons.

Several of Washington's new players were asked about Luvu, and Mariota isn't the only one who's relieved the linebacker is joining the Burgundy & Gold.