Ekeler brings versatility to Commanders' 2-back system

Austin Ekeler had plenty of reasons to move from Los Angeles to the DMV to play for the Washington Commanders. For starters, they were the team most interested in his skill set, but there was also the prospect of reuniting with run game coordinator and running backs coach Anthony Lynn, who was Ekeler's head coach with the Chargers from 2017-20.

Those were likely part of the pitch that Washington gave to the soon-to-be-29-year-old running back, but what also interested him was what he could do in the backfield and who he would share it with.

"It was an opportunity to come in and be this two-back backfield," Ekeler said. "That really was intriguing to me."

Ekeler, who recorded 1,000 scrimmage yards for the fourth time in his seven-year career, will be joining third-year pro Brian Robinson Jr. to revitalize a backfield that showed flashes despite a lack of attention in 2023. Where Robinson will be the primary back between the tackles, Ekeler is expected to be versatile threat he's been his whole career, providing Washington with an offensive weapon that's lead the league in scoring twice.

And Ekeler predicts there will be a lot of scoring from him as a piece of Washington's new backfield.