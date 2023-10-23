Emmanuel Forbes making the most of limited playing time

But still, Forbes has significant and undeniable talent- it's about allowing him to train at this level and adjust to the new level of play, and recuperating mentally to be ready to take the field.

"He's a natural corner," said head coach Ron Rivera. "I mean, he understands and gets that you have to be ready to move on to the next thing, and in the meantime, you just do the best you can and get yourself ready to go."

The preparation can take time, and it's crucial to find a balance between learning and sticking to the parts of his playing style that made him the first-round pick, to begin with and what made him so attractive to Washington.

"There's always going to be ups and downs in football," Forbes said. "So, you've just got to embrace it and stay true to yourself."

Forbes is just beginning his career in the NFL, and there are high hopes for what he can achieve as a cornerback for the Commanders. However, to come to that means allowing his natural progression as a young player.

"It's going to take a little bit of time sometime," Rivera said. "And as he grows and your point as well, there is a certain spot where it is about winning. We went through that my very first season. We tried something my first four weeks, and I just felt I owed it to doing something different, and I did."