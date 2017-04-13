Entering Third Year, Preston Smith Will Keep Looking Forward

But the Mississippi State product is hopeful that a few changes this offseason – some personal, some with the team – will help him get back on track and make a bigger splash for this third year in the league.

That's started with his offseason, which he spent in Atlanta, Ga., to be closer to his family and his daughter. Last year, he spent the majority of his time in Ashburn, Va., and made occasional trips down to Georgia, but in his second offseason, he wanted to spend more time in a stable environment.

There he worked with three pass rushing coaches – Nathan O'Neill, Buddy Primm and Lilian Abdelmalek – hoping to gain better footwork and hand placement through their drills, to cut down those precious extra seconds on his way to a quarterback.

"[Last year] wasn't like my rookie year or better," Smith said. "A lot of unfortunate stuff happened. I feel like I could have finished better on some sacks and the quarterback, if he wasn't throwing the ball while he was falling or trying to get the ball off, I would have had more sacks, but I feel like just some stuff to improve on this offseason is securing sacks and making sure the quarterback can't easily get the ball off."

Smith's second season in the league saw his sack total drop to 4.5 over the course of the 16 games that he started. He found pockets of success though, including in a victory over the Vikings in which he secured his first career interception.

With the new training regimen, Smith is committed to looking forward and not be pressured by the expectations brought on by his rookie stats.