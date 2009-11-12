Fan Mailbag: Could Betts Take Over As a Starter?





Question: If Ladell Betts continues to create manageable second and third downs that open up the passing game and allow Jason Campbell to breathe in next Sunday's game against the Broncos, will we see Betts continue to start or gain considerable playing time over Clinton Portis?

-- Joseph Q.

Gary: Betts really impressed against Atlanta, didn't he? He looked like the Betts of 2006 when he had a career year charging through holes and bulldozing tacklers. Given the Redskins' 2-6 record, I think anything and everything is on the table in terms of playing time. Portis is likely going to remain the Redskins' No. 1 running back, but apart from a 34-yard run against the Giants and a 78-yard run vs. the Chiefs earlier this season, he is averaging just 3.1 yards per carry. Certainly, the team will be cautious with Portis's concussion and he could be sidelined at least 1-2 weeks. If Betts, who began the year as a third-down back, continues to play like he did last Sunday, then I could envision a Portis-Betts combination for the rest of the season.

Question: I didn't get to see most of the Redskins' game against the Falcons, but what was the most disappointing part for you? Was it the offensive line play, Michael Turner's huge day, losing 24-3 at one point, or something else?

-- Zach P.

Gary: We all knew that the offensive line would struggle once Chris Samuels and Randy Thomas went down with season-ending injuries. What was harder to predict was the run defense. I am surprised that, with big Albert Haynesworth clogging the middle, the Redskins are allowing 126.4 rushing yards per game, 25th in the NFL. I thought run defense would be a strength, not a weakness. Overall, the Redskins are allowing 4.2 yards per carry, which is tied for 17th in the league. Not bad, but big plays on the ground have really hurt the defense. Along with Turner's 58- and 30-yard touchdown runs last Sunday, the defense has yielded run plays of 67, 58 and 22 this season.

Question: Hey Gary, I know it's a little early to be talking draft, but I was wondering if the Redskins will target Texas quarterback Colt McCoy, Alabama defensive tackle Terrence Cody or Oklahoma State offensive lineman Russell Okung in next year's draft.

-- Jamel J.