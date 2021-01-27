FanDuel Group Brings America's #1 Sportsbook To Virginia With Multi-Year Partnership With Washington Football Team

New York, NY. -- FanDuel Group and the Washington Football Team announced the first-ever market access partnership between a National Football League team and an online sports gaming platform in the U.S. Under the terms of this agreement, FanDuel and the Washington Football Team launched legal sports betting on Thursday in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The partnership combines FanDuel Group's market-leading sports betting platform with the Washington Football Team's strong presence in Virginia as it serves as the home for the INOVA Sports Performance Center, Richmond Training Camp, and the team headquarters. Virginia became the ninth state in the United States where the FanDuel Sportsbook will be available for iOS and Android.

"We are excited to bring America's #1 Sportsbook to residents and visitors to the Commonwealth of Virginia," said Matt King, CEO of FanDuel Group. "We're honored to partner with an iconic sports franchise and we plan to deliver the most fan-focused, and secure, mobile sports betting experience to the passionate sports fans of Virginia."

Under Virginia's sports wagering law, the Washington Football Team was given preference for a mobile sports betting permit based on it meeting certain criteria for sports franchises headquartered in Virginia, and the option to partner with an established sports wagering operator to run the business. The Washington Football Team has chosen the FanDuel Sportsbook as its operational partner to jointly hold the permit.

Scott Shepherd, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships & Hospitality for the Washington Football Team, added, "When this truly unique opportunity presented itself, it was a natural fit to strategically align with our long-time partner, FanDuel, as we knew they'd establish a best in class sports betting marketplace, grounded by innovation and consumer protection. We're very excited for all this groundbreaking partnership will offer our valued fans throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia as part of their game day experience."

FanDuel Sportsbook, America's #1 Sportsbook, is bringing its best-in-class online sports betting experience to sports fans who will be able to place wagers anywhere in the commonwealth across professional football, basketball, baseball, golf, MMA, soccer, and tennis with a variety of betting and payment options available. The FanDuel Sportsbook will utilize its own proprietary risk and trading technology.

At launch, the FanDuel Sportsbook app features a special risk-free first bet up to $1,000 for Virginia customers. Unlike other sportsbooks, FanDuel promotions are simple and easy to understand – no complicated math required. Any customer who doesn't win their first bet is automatically refunded their wager, up to $1,000 in site credit. Plus, a very generous Refer a Friend program, where both parties will receive $50 in site credit.

The FanDuel Sportsbook app in Virginia is simple, secure, and convenient, with a number of key features, including:

New Way to Parlay : FanDuel is the only U.S. sportsbook with Same Game ParlayTM bets and the first operator in the U.S. to allow customers the ability to build a parlay utilizing betting markets from the same game.

: FanDuel is the only U.S. sportsbook with Same Game ParlayTM bets and the first operator in the U.S. to allow customers the ability to build a parlay utilizing betting markets from the same game. Hometown Heroes: The FanDuel Sportsbook will offer markets on hometown teams with extremely generous odds. New customers can also use the promo code "WASHINGTON" for a $25 deposit bonus.

The FanDuel Sportsbook will offer markets on hometown teams with extremely generous odds. New customers can also use the promo code "WASHINGTON" for a $25 deposit bonus. FanDuel Group's Account and Wallet Technology: FanDuel Group has developed its own account and wallet technology in-house that is the backbone of the new operating system on the FanDuel app in Virginia. The FanDuel app now connects to FanDuel's popular fantasy sports app, so customers can use fantasy sports and sportsbook winnings interchangeably.

FanDuel Group has developed its own account and wallet technology in-house that is the backbone of the new operating system on the FanDuel app in Virginia. The FanDuel app now connects to FanDuel's popular fantasy sports app, so customers can use fantasy sports and sportsbook winnings interchangeably. Sports Betting 101: FanDuel Sportsbook has an online betting guide to help customers learn the ins and outs of legal sports betting.

FanDuel Sportsbook has an to help customers learn the ins and outs of legal sports betting. Responsible Gaming: The FanDuel Sportsbook has account protections in place and a global reputation for responsible wagering. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, please call, text or chat, the confidential and toll free helpline at 1-888-532-3500.