FedEx Ground Moment: Chris Thompson Sprints For 42-Yard Gain

Pushed back to their own 11-yard line, however, the Redskins called on Thompson for a draw play on 3rd-and-19.

With center Kory Lichtensteiger pushing through to the second level, and tight end Jordan Reed providing on former Redskins defensive back E.J. Biggers, Thompson burst through the middle of the Eagles' defense for a 42-yard gain.

"That's my job, is to come in on third downs, whatever situation is and make big plays," Thompson said. "That's why they kept me around here, so I was glad I was able to make some big plays on that drive and we were able to get up early and get some momentum going."

Thompson said after the game that he thought he was going to go all the way, joking that he may not have "the juice like I used to in college."

"But it was really a good play, and that's the type of things we need to win games," Thompson said.

The third-year Florida State product finished the game with six rushes for 53 yards along with two receptions for 24 yards.

