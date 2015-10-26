FedEx Ground Moment: Kirk Cousins' Touchdown Run

](http://www.fedex.com/us/fedex/shippingservices/package/ground.html)

With 1st and Goal at the 8-yard line, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden and offensive coordinator Sean McVay dialed up the read-option.

As rookie running back Matt Jones lined up to Cousins' left side, the entire offensive line went one direction.

Jones followed, leading the Buccaneers to believe he had the ball. But he didn't -- Cousins still did.

With open room in front of him, Cousins scored an easy rushing touchdown.

It was the first of four total touchdowns on the day for the Michigan State product, and it sparked a 21-0 run for the Redskins that got them back into the game and, eventually, allowed them to win it in dramatic fashion.

"It just furthered my confidence in him," linebacker Ryan Kerrigan said of Cousins. "Kirk is a great football player. It's so awesome to see how he took us down there. He's awesome. Honestly I never had any doubt in him. I know it's easy to say because we won and he got the game-winning touchdown pass. It was a thing of beauty to watch."