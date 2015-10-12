News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

FedEx Ground Moment: Matt Jones Gets On The Board

Oct 12, 2015 at 01:51 AM

This week's FedEx Ground Moment of the Week takes a closer look at Matt Jones' two-yard touchdown score against the Atlanta Falcons.

For the third time this season, Washington Redskins rookie running back Matt Jones found the end zone, this time on a two-yard score in the fourth quarter of a 25-19 overtime loss Sunday to the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome. [

Jones, a third-round pick for the Redskins in this year's draft, capped off a quick three-play 80-yard drive that was helped by a 42-yard pass interference call on the Falcons when cornerback Robert Alford affected Rashad Ross' chance at getting his hands on a deep pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins.

On the very next play, a 1st-and-goal from the two-yard line, Jones, who didn't have a clear path up the middle, bounced it out to the right side, where fullback Darrel Young plowed safety William Moore out of his way for the touchdown.

Through his first five career games with the Redskins, Jones has recorded 54 carries for 220 yards and three touchdowns.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

