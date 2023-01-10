FedExField Privacy Policy

At times, we may share your information with others for various purposes. The following outlines the ways in which your information may be shared with others:

· Authorized third-party vendors and service providers. We share your information with third-party vendors and service providers that provide services to us for a variety of business purposes, such as website operation, sending emails, removing repetitive information from user lists, website analytics, analyzing data, billing, processing payments, processing transactions, providing customer service, advertising and marketing, security and performance monitoring, verifying fan information, research, data hosting, auditing, and data processing.

· Corporate Affiliates and the NFL Family. We share personal information with our affiliates and members of the NFL Family for use in accordance with their own privacy notices. For example, the Washington Commanders website located at www.commanders.com is hosted and operated by the NFL. This means that the NFL also collects your information when you use any NFL-hosted website or mobile app, including the Washington Commanders website, through cookies and other means. For more information about the NFL's privacy practices, please visit the NFL's Privacy Policy. "NFL Family" refers to NFL Enterprises LLC, the National Football League, the league's thirty-two member clubs, and other members of the NFL family.

· Business transfers. We may share your information in connection with or in contemplation of a substantial corporate transaction, such as the sale of a website, a merger, consolidation, asset sale, initial public offering, or in the unlikely event of bankruptcy.

· Legal purposes. We may disclose information to respond to subpoenas, court orders, legal process, law enforcement requests, legal claims or government inquiries, and to protect and defend the rights, interests, safety, and security of the Commanders, our affiliates, users, or the public.

· With your consent or direction. We may share information for any other purposes disclosed to you at the time we collect the information or pursuant to your consent or direction. We are not responsible for the privacy practices of these other companies, and you should review the privacy practices of such websites prior to interacting with them.

We do not sell, rent, or trade personally identifiable information with third parties for their promotional purposes. If you access third-party services -- such as social media services, third-party single-sign on tools, or mobile platforms for in-app purchases -- through the Sites, these third-party services may be able to collect information about you, including information about your activity on the Sites, and they may notify your connections on the third-party services about your use of the Sites, in accordance with their own privacy policies.

The Sites may include links to other websites beyond our control. This includes links from advertisers, sponsors, and others that may use the Site's logo as part of a cobranding or licensing agreement. If you visit a website that is linked to our Sites, you should consult that website's privacy policy before using such website or providing any personal information.