FedExField Privacy Policy

Pro-Football, Inc. d/b/a Washington Commanders ("Washington Commanders"), WFI Stadium Inc., and their affiliates (collectively, "WFI Group") ("WFI Group," "we," "our," or "us") are committed to protecting the privacy and security of the information we collect and being transparent about the ways in which we collect and process your information.
When you are a fan who is interacting with the Washington Commanders football team, your personal information is governed by a separate privacy notice available here ("NFL Privacy Notice"). This Privacy Policy applies to the other members of the WFI Group and when you interact with us on an online or offline service where we have included an authorized link or reference to this Privacy Policy, as well as to related communications that we send to you (collectively, the "Sites").
Types of Information That May Be Collected
We may collect the following categories of information when you use our Sites:
Information You Provide Directly to Us
· Contact Information, including name, alias, email address, telephone number, physical address, zip code, and/or other information collected via the Sites;
· Sign-In Information, including username and password;
· Profile Information and Survey Responses, including your interests, preferences, feedback, educational or professional information, employment information, marital status, date of birth, age, and/or gender;
· Purchase and Payment Information, including bank account and payment card details, billing and shipping addresses, records of products or services purchased, obtained, or considered, and/or other purchasing or consuming histories or tendencies;
· Public Posts, including in chat rooms, forums, and message boards the Sites may make available to users. If you choose to engage in public activities on the Sites, you should be aware that any information you share there can be read, collected, or used by other users of these areas. You should use caution in disclosing information while participating in these areas. If you post personal information online, it will be publicly available and you may receive unsolicited messages from other parties. We cannot ensure the security of any information you choose to make public in a chat room, forum, or message board. Also, we cannot ensure that parties who have access to such publicly available information will respect your privacy. We are not responsible for the information you choose to submit in these public areas.
· Correspondence you send us or through the Sites and other information you provide, including when you contact us, respond to messages and communications we send you, participate in our contests, sweepstakes, or other promotions, interact with us on our social media channels, and/or otherwise provide information to us.
Information We Collect Automatically. We collect internet, electronic activity, and other information automatically from the devices and browsers that you use, including your device type; Internet protocol (IP) address; browser type and version; browser plug in types and versions; pages that you visit before and after using the Site, browsing history, and search history; the date and time of your visit; information about the links you click, pages or emails you view, and advertising you interact with within the Sites and other information about how you use the Site; and standard server log information.
Consistent with your browser, mobile device, or app permissions, we also collect geolocation information (including geolocation information derived from your GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth signals, IP address, and other device information).
Information from Other Sources. We may receive information about you from other sources, including through refer-a-friend programs, business partners, publicly and commercially available data sources, and other third-party services, and combine it with other information we have collected about you, including to derive inferences about your interests.
We may aggregate or de-identify the information described above. Aggregated or de-identified data is not subject to this Privacy Policy.
How We Use the Information Collected
We use the information we collect about you in a variety of ways, including:
· To provide you with products and services. We use your information to process transactions, open and maintain user accounts, provide you with the products and services that you request from us (such as newsletters, surveys, and contests), facilitate the functionality of our products and services, and customize those products and services.
· To provide promotions and advertising. We use your personal information to customize the advertising you see on and off the Sites, provide special offers from us, affiliates, and other third parties, and to send promotional materials on behalf of our business partners. If you respond to third-party offers that we send you, you are interacting with the applicable third party, and we are not responsible for the privacy practices of any third party. We recommend that you review the privacy policy of any third party before interacting with them.
· To communicate with you. We may send you emails or otherwise correspond with you to communicate about your use of the Sites, our products and services, and your purchases, to respond to any customer service inquiries or requests for information, and to send you offers and marketing messages.
· To improve our Sites, products, and services. We use your information to maintain, improve, and administer our Sites, products, and services, including through troubleshooting, fraud detection, data analytics, and testing.
· To keep our Sites and fans safe. This includes to detect, prevent, and respond to fraud, abuse, security risks, and technical issues.
· To comply with applicable laws and regulations. This includes using your information if needed to protect or exercise legal rights or defend against legal claims.
With Whom the Information May Be Shared
At times, we may share your information with others for various purposes. The following outlines the ways in which your information may be shared with others:
· Authorized third-party vendors and service providers. We share your information with third-party vendors and service providers that provide services to us for a variety of business purposes, such as website operation, sending emails, removing repetitive information from user lists, website analytics, analyzing data, billing, processing payments, processing transactions, providing customer service, advertising and marketing, security and performance monitoring, verifying fan information, research, data hosting, auditing, and data processing.
· Corporate Affiliates and the NFL Family. We share personal information with our affiliates and members of the NFL Family for use in accordance with their own privacy notices. For example, the Washington Commanders website located at www.commanders.com is hosted and operated by the NFL. This means that the NFL also collects your information when you use any NFL-hosted website or mobile app, including the Washington Commanders website, through cookies and other means. For more information about the NFL's privacy practices, please visit the NFL's Privacy Policy. "NFL Family" refers to NFL Enterprises LLC, the National Football League, the league's thirty-two member clubs, and other members of the NFL family.
· Business transfers. We may share your information in connection with or in contemplation of a substantial corporate transaction, such as the sale of a website, a merger, consolidation, asset sale, initial public offering, or in the unlikely event of bankruptcy.
· Legal purposes. We may disclose information to respond to subpoenas, court orders, legal process, law enforcement requests, legal claims or government inquiries, and to protect and defend the rights, interests, safety, and security of the Commanders, our affiliates, users, or the public.
· With your consent or direction. We may share information for any other purposes disclosed to you at the time we collect the information or pursuant to your consent or direction. We are not responsible for the privacy practices of these other companies, and you should review the privacy practices of such websites prior to interacting with them.
We do not sell, rent, or trade personally identifiable information with third parties for their promotional purposes. If you access third-party services -- such as social media services, third-party single-sign on tools, or mobile platforms for in-app purchases -- through the Sites, these third-party services may be able to collect information about you, including information about your activity on the Sites, and they may notify your connections on the third-party services about your use of the Sites, in accordance with their own privacy policies.
The Sites may include links to other websites beyond our control. This includes links from advertisers, sponsors, and others that may use the Site's logo as part of a cobranding or licensing agreement. If you visit a website that is linked to our Sites, you should consult that website's privacy policy before using such website or providing any personal information.
In some instances, a third-party advertiser or sponsor may operate or host a contest or sweepstakes on the Site and collect your information. In those cases, where we are not the operator or host of the contest or sweepstakes, we do not control the information collected and you should consult the advertiser's or sponsor's privacy policy applicable to the contest or sweepstakes before participating.
Third Parties, Advertising, and Cookies
The Sites use technologies such as cookies, beacons, tags, and scripts (collectively, "cookies"). These cookies are used for a variety of purposes, such as analyzing trends, administering the Services, analyzing how users interact with the Services, and collecting information about your activities across different websites and services to provide you with relevant advertising on and off the Sites. Some of these cookies are placed on the Sites by third parties that are not controlled by us, meaning that these third parties' privacy practices are not addressed by this Privacy Policy.
If you do not want information collected through the use of cookies, you may be able to refuse or disable certain cookies by adjusting your browser settings; however, some areas of the Sites may not provide you with a personalized experience if you have disabled the use of cookies.
Some of our third-party partners are members of the Network Advertising Initiative, which offers a single location to opt out of targeted advertising from member companies. To learn more, please click here or here. For additional information on how Google processes your information and what choices you may have, visit their site here. Due to differences between websites and mobile apps, you may need to take additional steps to opt out of interest-based advertising for mobile applications. Please check your device settings and mobile app permissions for additional information on how to opt out.
Our use of these technologies varies for different sites, and you may have additional site-specific options to opt out of processing for targeted advertising that are accessible to you via links in the footers of the relevant pages.
Do-Not-Track Signals and Similar Mechanisms. Some mobile and web browsers transmit "do-not-track" signals. Because of differences in how web browsers incorporate and activate this feature, it is not always clear whether users intend for these signals to be transmitted, or whether they even are aware of them. We currently do not take action in response to these signals.
Security
We maintain reasonable safeguards to protect the security, integrity, completeness, accuracy, and privacy of the personal information that we may collect to protect such information from loss, misuse, and alteration.
You should understand that no data storage system or transmission of data over the Internet or any other public network can be guaranteed to be 100% secure, accurate, complete, or current. Please note that information collected by third parties may not have the same security protections as information you submit to us, and we are not responsible for protecting the security of such information.
Children's Privacy
We do not knowingly collect any information from children, as defined by applicable law, without parental consent or as otherwise permitted by applicable law.
Your Rights and Choices
You may be entitled, in accordance with applicable law, to confirm whether or not we are processing your personal information, to access, port, correct, or delete your personal information, and to opt out of certain forms of profiling. If you wish to submit a request to exercise these rights, please contact us by visiting www.commanders.com/about-us/information-request. Once we receive your request, we may verify it by requesting information sufficient to confirm your identity. We reserve the right to deny requests in certain circumstances, such as where we have a reasonable belief that the request is fraudulent or where another exception applies. If you believe we have erroneously denied your request, you may appeal our refusal to take action by visiting www.commanders.com/about-us/information-request.
You also may have the right to opt out of the processing of personal information for targeted advertising. To exercise this right, please see the "Third Parties, Advertising, and Cookies" section above.
You can set your email subscription preferences and opt out of certain types of emails by visiting www.commanders.com/about-us/information-request.
Changes to the Policy
We may amend this Privacy Policy at any time. When we update the Privacy Policy, we will revise the "Effective Date" above and post the new Privacy Policy. We recommend that you review the Privacy Policy each time you visit the Sites to stay informed of our privacy practices.
Contact Information
If you have questions or complaints regarding our Privacy Policy or practices, please contact us here: www.commanders.com/about-us/information-request.