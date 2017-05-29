Finding His Role On Third Downs, Chris Thompson Ready For Fifth Season

It was an important breakout year for Thompson, as he struggled to stay healthy for his first three seasons in Washington. In 16 games last year, the 2013 fifth-round pick recorded 68 carries for 356 yards and three touchdowns along with 49 receptions for 349 yards and two more touchdowns.

"I'm just glad I'm here at least for another year and hopefully years to come," said Thompson, who re-sign with the Redskins in the offseason as a restricted free agent. "My focus is just doing whatever I can do to help us win, get to the playoffs this year and not fall short. With every single opportunity that I get, I'm going to make the best of it this year and enjoy it."

Thompson is expected to once again be the team's third-down back and one of the most effective players in the NFL at that.

"I think Chris Thompson's role is big," said Redskins head coach Jay Gruden. "When you're talking about third downs, that's the most important down in football. Third down, red zone, situational football, there's no one better as a third down back than Chris in my opinion. He's got a huge role on this football team. Whether he does some more stuff on first and second down will be determined. I'm sure he will. But he's so valuable on third down I got to keep him in that role for now."