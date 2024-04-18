Five takeaways from Adam Peters and Lance Newmark's pre-draft press conference

5. They appreciate the pressure.

The Commanders have a rare chance to change their roster in a monumental way with the No. 2 overall pick. Regardless of who it is, that player will shape the team's future for at least the next four seasons and possibly more if things go well. Here comes the obvious statement: it's important for Peters and Newmark to get that right.

And they know it.

"There is a lot of pressure," Peters said. "It's a great responsibility, and we take this very seriously. That's why we've been working tirelessly on this and turning over every stone. We want to do this not just for this organization, but for this region, this fan base and for the men, the coaching staff and the players on the field."

Washington has been a revolving door at the quarterback for position for the past six years. Veterans like Alex Smith and Ryan Fitzpatrick as well as younger players like Taylor Heinicke and Sam Howell have come and gone over the years, playing a role in the average at best performance of the team in that time span.

Washington has a chance to end that in a week. They can take a quarterback they believe is going to put them on a path towards winning a championship. How seriously they take it doesn't guarantee success, but they at least understand the gravity of that possibility and want to get it right.