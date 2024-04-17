Sam Cosmi embracing change on Commanders' O-line

The Commanders were the busiest team when free agency began in March, signing a list of more than two dozen players that mostly consisted of new faces. Three of those additions are offensive linemen: center Tyler Biadasz, guard Nick Allegretti and center Michael Deiter. They also brought back longtime swing tackle Cornelius Lucas, offering him the chance to compete for a starting role.

Johnson comes to the Commanders with 13 years of NFL coaching experience, most recently spending two seasons with the New York Giants. From 2022-23, the Giants offense ranked ninth in the league in rushing yards per game (129.2) and tied for eighth in yards per attempt (4.5). In 2022, Johnson's unit was instrumental in running back Saquon Barkley rushing for a career-high 1,312 yards. Tackle Andrew Thomas earned Associated Press second-team All-Pro honors.

The overhaul was warranted for a position group that didn't perform up to expectations in 2023. Their run-block win rate last season ranked in the middle of the league (14th), but they were 22nd in pass-blocking with a win rate of 70%. They also allowed the second-most sacks. Not all of that is because of the offensive line, but they didn't do enough to mitigate it, either.

While he hasn't spent much time with his new teammates yet, Cosmi can already tell they're "going to be key part of our offensive line being successful." Both Biadasz and Allegretti are aggressive, hard workers based on what he's seen from the film. Allegretti and right tackle Andrew Wylie played together with the Kansas City Chiefs, so they already have chemistry together.

It's early, but Cosmi feels as if the Commanders are building something special on the offensive line.