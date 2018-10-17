Five Takeaways: Alex Smith's Cowboys Week Presser

This is not a sustainable practice, but the Redskins, on the flip side, have at least countered that with strong first half performances. In their last two victories, they've started fast, scoring early and often and putting opponents into a hole that's made them become more predictable and abandon the run.

"You love to come out starting fast, getting into a rhythm," Smith said. "Love to play four-quarter football, but obviously this is an NFL game, it's going to be a division game, it's going to be a physical game, hard fought. To expect that it's going to be smooth is unrealistic."

4. He knows about the heightened importance of Cowboys week

It's his first time playing in this rivalry, but Smith is already aware of its significance to people in the region.

"Anytime you have a storied rivalry like this that goes back that long, there is obviously a lot on the line," Smith said. "A lot of history there on both sides, for us, we've got them at home, we've got them here, a chance to get them in our place and take advantage."

Smith then pivoted, reminded of the energy in the stadium near the end of the game on Sunday.

"Thinking back to this last Sunday and what that looked like in the fourth quarter, FedEx[Field] was pretty sweet," Smith said. "It was rocking and we certainly hope to carry that over to this next week. But, we've got to go out and prove it. There is nothing we can really say or talk about, we've just got to go out and do it."

5. The team's inconsistency doesn't come from a lack of effort

Throughout his short tenure in Washington, Smith has repeatedly expressed his satisfaction in the way that every player on the roster has committed themselves to getting better each day. He reiterated that on Wednesday when asked about why the team has played inconsistently, oscillating wins and losses each week.

"I've yet to see a lack of effort or work ethic," Smith said. "I mean this team works really, really hard to prepare, going about their business, from top to bottom, the entire building, I'm lumping in to that. I think if anything, you hope, maybe our sense of urgency on the details, the sense of urgency, period, on everything that we are doing. I think that it's only natural as the week goes on that mounts. That's good, I think that's healthy, it's what you want. Hopefully we can carry that with us."