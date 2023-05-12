Five takeaways from the Commanders' 2023 season

The NFL has revealed the Washington Commanders' full schedule for the 2023 season (You can purchase your single-game ticket HERE). Here are five takeaways from this year's slate of games.

1. Opening things up at home.

Washington started the last three seasons under the Ron Rivera era at home, and that trend will continue in 2023. This year, the Commanders will kick off the year on Sept. 10 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Starting the year at home benefits the Commanders for several reasons. For one, assuming that Sam Howell takes the proper strides and is named the starting quarterback, his first game of the year will be in front of a home crowd full of fans cheering him on. And things went well for Howell the last time he was at FedExField; he made a solid first impression during his first career start by taking down the playoff-bound Dallas Cowboys in convincing fashion.

Judging a team by last year's results is always a risky decision, but it's clear that the Cardinals are going through a transition on several fronts. Not only do they have a new head coach in Jonathan Gannon, but Kyler Murray will likely not be ready for the game. The other quarterbacks on the roster include Colt McCoy, Jeff Driskel and David Blough.

On defense, the Cardinals lost their best pass-rusher, JJ Watt, to retirement, leaving a Hall of Fame-sized hole on their defensive front.