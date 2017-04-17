Five Takeaways: Jamison Crowder's April 17 Conference Call

In a breakout second season for the 23-year-old, he caught 67 passes for 847 yards and a team-high seven touchdown catches along with 328 punt return yards and a touchdown.

Crowder could be in line for a bigger role in 2017 as the familiar face in receiving corps that features two new free agent signings and a second-year player that appeared in just two games during his rookie season.

"I'm just trying to make sure that I do what I can to be as much prepared for whatever situation the coaches put me in," Crowder said. "I'm just going to roll with the flow and make sure I do what I have to do. If my role does increase, then I'm prepared for that. If it stays the same, then I'm prepared for that as well. We just have to see when the season gets here."

Even with Garçon and Jackson no longer members of the Redskins, Crowder is confident that the passing game will remain explosive this season.

Terrelle Pryor Sr. is coming off a 1,000-yard season – his first full season as a wide receiver – and Josh Doctson was a first-round pick last year for a reason.

"You look at Pryor coming from [the] Cleveland [Browns]; he put up some big numbers last year with the Browns," Crowder said. "Doctson, everybody is anxious to see what Doctson is going to bring to the table. I have faith in him that he will be a huge weapon for us. Obviously with [Jordan] Reed and Vernon Davis, those guys had really good years last year and J-Reed is J-Reed. I feel like the offense can still be explosive if not more than it was last year."