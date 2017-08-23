Five Takeaways: Kirk Cousins's Bengals Week Presser

Cousins sees them to be valuable opportunities to go over the finer points of their timing on various routes and adjusting to Pryor's size and speed.

"I think we've said it all along that one of the benefits of working with Terrelle is that he just really loves football," Cousins said. "And that's evident with the fact that he wants to stay after practice, he wants to talk about the routes and the nuances of it. I think, again, what some of the stuff we're working on goes back to the fact that, as good as he is, as talented as he is, there's still a lot more there.

"I enjoy playing with him and I take it upon myself to get him the football, give him opportunities," he added. "He's so talented, and he has such a good heart and works so hard, I want to make sure he's given a chance to be really successful and have a great year this year."

5. Cousins doesn't feel behind, but wants to make up for lost time.

That the offense is finally at full capacity should make things much easier for Cousins and give the team a better understanding of what the Redskins will look like come the regular season. Still, Cousins didn't want to say he felt behind because of the limited time he's had with certain receivers.

"I don't know if I want to say I feel 'behind.' I think that would create a headline that I don't want to put out there, but would I have liked for Jamison Crowder, Jordan Reed and Josh Doctson to practice every single day from OTA one to now? Yes," Cousins said. "Is it a little bit frustrating that we didn't have that? Sure. But, fortunately, some of these guys have played a lot of football and I'd like to think that any rust that would be there is going to be gone by Week 1. I'm optimistic but I think we still need to get the rust off between now and then. I don't think it's fully off yet."

That rust pertains to just about everything.